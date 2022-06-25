The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

If there’s one thing our good sis Ashanti is going to do it’s live it up on vacation in a bikini! And now that it’s summer, the beauty is doing just that and taking to Instagram to show off her stunning beach body!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous singer posed in a black and white lace bikini and green cover up. She wore her hair in a slicked back pony tail and let her wavy locs flow freely in the wind. She added dark shades and oversized hoop earrings as her accessorized and served face and body as she posed on the beach in the midst of her vacation. “I’ve come to realize that even when you’re genuine…people take advantage & lie.. No more falling for u…,” she captioned the stunning photo before tagging her photographer. Check it out below.

“Good Lord Woman,” one of Ashanti’s Instagram followers left underneath the breathtaking pic while another commented and wrote, “You give me lifeeee. ” and another left, “Wow that view has nothing on you” in the midst of the thousands of comments praising the beauty for her flawless face.

We’ll just wait patiently for Ashanti to drop her skin care, hair and workout routine because she ALWAYS looks good!

RELATED STORIES:

The Fashion Credits: Ashanti Serves Curves In Michael Costello On Our InterludesLIVE Cover

15 Red Carpet Moments From Ashanti

Ashanti Shows Off Her Beach Body On Instagram And Gives Us Body Goals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com