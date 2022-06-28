The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

No cap.

We all know that gas prices have been through the roof for several consecutive months. With no apparent end in sight, one company has taken it upon itself to lessen the pain at the pump.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

That company is Sheetz, and depending on what type of gas you need, you could be saving more than a buck fifty the next time you fill-up.

From now through the 4th of July, select Sheetz gas stations and convenience stores will offer gas prices as low as $3.49 per gallon for E85 (with ethanol), and $3.99 per gallon for unleaded (but only on the 88 version). It’s important to note that not all Sheetz fill-in stations offer these types of gas.

With more than 40 million drivers expected to hit the road this holiday weekend, these ‘low’ gas prices may be just the break you need.

So tell a friend to tell a friend! Sheetz gas stations can be found in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland.

To find the Sheetz nearest you, click here.

The Latest:

What Is The Biden Administration Doing To Free Brittney Griner?

Here’s Where You Can Get Gas For $3.49 Through The Fourth of July

Muni Long Talks Finding Herself Through Music, Her Strong Pen Game & More!

‘Freddie Gray On Video’: Black Man Left Paralyzed After New Haven Police Van Transport

New Study Reveals Robots Are Learning How To Be Racist And Sexist

Graphic Video Shows African Migrants ‘Beaten And Killed’ Trying To Cross Border Into Spain

‘Beyond The Surface,’ Powered By Buttah Skin, Gears Up To Release Next Round Of Star-Studded Episodes

Report: 46 People Found Dead Inside Tractor-Trailer In Texas

I Hate The Homies Podcast ‘Don’t Nobody Wanna Go To Detroit’ | Episode 6

Ali Alexander Plays To His Dwindling Base After Federal Grand Jury Testimony

Here’s Where You Can Get Gas For $3.49 Through The Fourth of July was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com