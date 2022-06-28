‘Get Heard: Breaking Your Song On Radio’ Panel at Radio One Presents The Music Meeting

Want to learn how to get your song on the radio?

Join us on Thursday, June 30th at 7pm/EST for our Get Heard Panel at The Music Meeting – a virtual discussion about the business behind the music presented by Radio One.

Get to know our panelist and moderator below who will provide valuable insight for free during this panel!

Richmond, Virginia is where it all started for A Plus, where he grew up having an immense love for music. While his friends spent time by playing with toys, trading cards or in sports, Plus spent most of his allowance on cassette singles and albums from his favorite artists. While attending Virginia State University, Plus interned for Radio One’s WCDX-FM (iPower 92-1) in the summer of 2005. After only 2 1/2 months as an intern, Plus was hired as a part-time on-air personality for his heritage hometown station. Recognizing the importance of this opportunity, he worked overtime to learn as many components of his job as possible, which ranged from morning show producer to mix-show DJ. Proving that hard work does pay off, A Plus moved to St. Louis in 2011 to accept the position of Evening On-Air Personality. After nearly six years of success, Plus moved to Detroit in 2017 before accepting his first Program Director role in Cincinnati in June 2018. After another programming stop in Ohio in the capital city of Columbus, A Plus is now the Operations Manager of Radio One Cleveland, leading heritage brands such as 93.1 WZAK and Z107.9.

Derek joined WVEE as producer of its #1 rated morning show in 1994. In 1998, he accepted the Operations Manager/Morning Drive Personality position with WFXM in Macon, Georgia. In August of 2002, Radio One brought Derek back to Atlanta as Assistant Program Director/co-host/producer of the “Si-Man in the Morning” Morning Show.

In 2005, Derek assumed the title of Program Director for WAMJ and in 2007, he was given the additional responsibility and title of Program Director for WPZE.

In 2009 he helped launch the syndicated “Coco Brother Live Show”. He has won more Stellar Awards than any Program Director in history (5) and his Inspiration Station WPZE is the only station in history to win Station of the Year honors for three consecutive years in a row. In 2018 … he assumed the title of Inspiration Format Director for Reach Media/Urban One. In 2019 he assumed the title of Operations Manager for Radio One Atlanta. In October 2022 …He will be inducted into the Black Radio Hall of Fame in St. Louis, Missouri.

Mike “Swift” Powell is a 17-year radio veteran who has worked across multiple formats as an on-air personality, mixer, and programmer. He got his start at Urban AC station KMEZ in New Orleans, and rose to the position of Assistant Program Director/Afternoon Drive Host/Mixer at the then rhythmic station Power 102.9 KKND. He continued to open his radio range by becoming a familiar voice in the New Orleans alternative rock scene by becoming the night host of Alt-92.3 and the mixer of the only all EDM mix show in the city Electric Playground. After 12 years in the New Orleans Market, Swift jumped at the opportunity to become the Program Director of Streetz 103.3 WGIV in Charlotte, Hot 107.1 KXHT in Memphis and finally in Washington D.C. at the storied brand 93.9 WKYS.

Paris Nicole began her career as an intern at a local radio station when she was only 16 years old. This experience and unique exposure ignited her passion for broadcasting and defined her career trajectory. Nicole went on to graduate from Hampton University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism.

Nicole has interviewed some of the hottest stars in the entertainment industry such as T.I. , Kevin Hart, Angela Bassett, and Kerry Washington; just to name a few. Paris is a captivating presence on and off the air. Her talent and insight has been featured in top media outlets, such as TMZ, Billboard, Rolling Stone, MTV, XXL, Bossip, NBC, and Fox29. She also served as the official host of Virginia for President Barack Obama‘s “DJs for Obama” campaign in 2012.

Committed to using her talent and influence to impact lives, Paris “The Fly Chick” Nicole, also serves as a community advocate with her annual “Fly Kids Coat Drive,” “Fly for Prom,” and “Fly for School” campaigns.

Nicole is a top-rated on-air radio personality at Philly’s WRNB 100.3 where she hosts Afternoon Drive 2pm-7pm daily . Nicole is also the Program Director of 100.3, making Nicole one of the youngest radio executives in the country.

Terri Thomas is an award winning Operations Manager/Program Director for KBXX, KMJQ, KROI and PraiseHouston.com. She has been nationally recognized by Radio & Records, Billboard Magazine, Rolling Stone, Radio Ink and Radio Facts. Terri is also the recipient of the prestigious Ronnie Johnson Industry Mentor of the Year Award. She is known as a problem solver and has a proven track record of coaching and creating award winning teams evident by ratings and revenue success. Her creativity, passion and positive energy is infectious. She loves to help people achieve their dreams and spends time mentoring many up and coming media and entertainment professionals across the country.

Terri is a published author of two children’s books “J Mac is the Freestyle King” and “The New Kid”. She has also worked with Artbridge as a volunteer teaching art to homeless children as vehicle to build their self esteem. She works with St. Jude Children’s Hospital and serves on their Radio Advisory Council. Terri is a founding member of the Second Street Sax Syndicate as a soprano sax player, fledgling photographer, Food Network junkie, aspiring fitness buff, dog lover and fiercely loyal to friends and family. Her motto is “Keep God first and follow your dreams.”

Watch The Music Meeting live on BlackAmericaWeb.com June 30, 2022 at 7pm EST!

Additional Panels:

‘Get Heard: Breaking Your Song On Radio’ Panel at Radio One Presents The Music Meeting was originally published on blackamericaweb.com