Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced To 20 Years In Jeffrey Epstein Sex Trafficking Trial

The viral sex trafficking trial that detailed incomprehensible abuse of underage girls at the hands of now-deceased NYC finance tycoon Jeffrey Epstein has finally caught up to his longtime accomplice and rumored girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The deplorable tycoon heiress has just been sentenced to serve 20 years behind bars following her guilty conviction last December on five out of six charges, including sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and three related counts of conspiracy.

In addition to decades of jail time, Maxwell will also be ordered to pay a fine of $750,000 and spend five years on supervised release when she gets out sometime in 2042.

Here’s a more detailed account below of all that Ghislaine Maxwell is being accused of to warrant spending the next two decades behind bars, via TMZ:

“Maxwell stood accused of soliciting and grooming minors for sex crimes and abuse at the hands of Epstein between 1994 and 2004.

During her trial, 4 women testified Epstein sexually abused them when they were all under the age of 18 … and they also told the jury Maxwell recruited and groomed girls for Epstein to abuse and sometimes even joined in on the abuse.

At the sentencing, a few of Maxwell’s victims spoke. One of the victims, Annie Farmer, said ‘Maxwell had many opportunities to come clean, but instead continued to make choices that caused more harm. She chose to lie about her behavior, causing additional harm to all of those she victimized.’”

Maxwell surprisingly enough didn’t stay silent following the verdict, addressing the court to deliver an apology by stating, “Your honor, it is hard for me to address the court after listening to the pain and anguish expressed in the statements made here today. The terrible impact on the lives of so many women is difficult to hear and even more difficult to absorb, both in its scale and in its extent.” She went on to add, “I believe that Jeffrey Epstein was a manipulative, cunning and controlling man who lived a profoundly compartmentalized life and fooled all of those in his orbit. Jeff Epstein should have been here before all of you. He should have stood before you in 2005, again in 2009 and again in 2019. … All the many times he was accused, charged and prosecuted. but today it is not about Jeffrey Epstein ultimately. To you, all the victims … I am sorry for the pain that you experienced.”

