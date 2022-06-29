Critically Acclaimed Artist Ta’East Releases ‘Beyond The Halo Effect’ EP

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Up and coming Los Angeles based hip hop artist Ta’East is back!

He released his newest EP, ‘Beyond The Halo Effect‘ last Friday (June 24). The EP is Ta’s first release since gaining recognition for the critically acclaimed project, ‘Okay, I’m Ready‘ in 2016. The new project arrived a day after he premiered the music video for standout single ‘Ultra Magnetic.’ You can watch the video below.

The vivid music video directed by Jerome D (who has worked with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Common, Ty Dolla $ign) enhances the rhymes delivered as kaleidoscopic effects and radiant color schemes intensify each visual. ‘Ultra Magnetic’ garnered praise from Hip Hop N More and Rock The Bells stating, “Ta’East is on his way to solidifying himself as a rising star.” He undoubtedly flaunts his dominance as a superior lyricist on the fiery track that encompasses the intensity felt throughout ‘Beyond The Halo Effect.’

The EP features seven reflective tracks that highlight Ta’s creative evolution since gaining support from notable tastemakers early in his career. With Cairo Mayeson at the helm of production duties, the LA-based rapper’s idiosyncratic flows, inventive compositions, and commanding vocal tones are elevated beyond measure.

Beyond The Halo Effect is led by impressive tracks ‘Point God,’ ‘Know Thyself,’ ‘Bastard,’ and ‘Nike Lows.’ Heavily inspired by the role cognitive processes impact our social interactions, the seven tracks are brimming with candid perspectives from a rapper discovered by art and culture icon Virgil Abloh in 2014. The array of fresh bops are bound to electrify hip-hop fans worldwide ahead of the release of his next full-length album.

Having already been recognized by Complex, XXL, The Fader, NYLON, and Consequence of Sound’s Rap Song of the Week roundup, Ta’East’s cerebral talents continue to manifest themselves. Beyond The Halo Effect is a poetic and strikingly cinematic EP by an artist destined for greatness.

Give ‘Beyond The Halo Effect’ a listen and let us know what you think about it in the comments. For updates and more information about Ta’East, you can follow him on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Critically Acclaimed Artist Ta’East Releases ‘Beyond The Halo Effect’ EP was originally published on globalgrind.com