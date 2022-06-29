The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

One of our favorite fashionable couples has just given us another slay and we’re obsessed with their all-black looks!

Taking to Instagram, Ciara showed off her and her hubby, Russell Wilson’s all black looks during a recent date night and they look incredible. In an Instagram Reel, the songstress wore an all-black silk shirt style dress from her own collection, LITA by Ciara. The dress featured a deep v neckline and a side slit. She paired the look with a pair of $995 Dolce and Gabbana bow sandals and was all smiles as she strutted her stuff alongside her handsome husband.

Russell matched his wife’s fly and wore an all black look as well, rocking a black collared shirt and matching slacks. He paired the look with black loafers and complemented Ciara’s style perfectly for their romantic evening.

,” CiCi captioned the adorable IG video. Check it out below. “It Feels Summer…,” CiCi captioned the adorable IG video. Check it out below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfSJ-rnNiI1/?hl=en

“The bows on the shoes ” one of the beauty’s followers commented on the effortless slay while another simply wrote, “Love the shoes” while another was fixated on the coupe themselves, writing, “Sexy couple alert .”

These two are definitely our style goals!

DON’T MISS…

Ciara Gifts Gabrielle Union A Fashion Box From Her LITA by Ciara Collection And It’s Everything!

Ciara’s Clothing Line “Lita By Ciara” Is Now Sold At Nordstrom

Stylish Couple Goals: 5 Times Russell And Ciara Slayed On Their Anniversary Vacation

Ciara And Russell Wilson Slay In All Black Looks For A Romantic Date Night was originally published on hellobeautiful.com