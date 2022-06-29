The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Bad Boy Records legend *insert sarcasm* Machine Gun Kelly is willing to risk bodily harm to himself to entertain his fans.

Machine Gun Kelly Sheds Blood For Rock and Roll

Former “rapper” turned Rock and Roll sensation, Machine Gun Kelly, was spotted at Catch in New York City late Tuesday (Jun.28), smashing a champagne glass across his face. As expected, his dumb decision led to him bleeding profusely from his head.

“I don’t give a f–k, bro. I don’t give a s–t,” Kelly screamed in the microphone before smashing the glass into his face causing shards to fly into the screaming crowd, Page Six reports.

The 32-year-old rockstar shared a video of the moment via his Instagram Stories to let us know it really went down, writing in the caption “and this is when things turned…” with some crying laughing emoji.

His face injury didn’t stop the show, and he performed his hit record “My Ex’s Best Friend” while blood poured from his open wound and onto his clothes. In another video shared on his IG Stories, he wrote, “f–k it.”

MGK, accompanied by his lovely fiancée Megan Fox hit the popular NYC night spot after his sold concert performance at Madison Square Garden. The pair also attended the New York Premiere of his new Hulu documentary Life In Pink.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfXIRSIJk19/

The sight of his blood pouring from his head might have made Fox thirsty. It’s no secret the couple enjoys drinking each other’s blood for “ritualistic purposes.” Kelly also wears Fox’s blood around his neck, and most recently a blood syringe earing full of her blood.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CepN8mwpvCE/

Yup, very weird.

Photo: Gotham / Getty

Doing Too Much: Machine Gun Kelly A Bloody Mess After Smashing Glass On His Face During Performance was originally published on hiphopwired.com