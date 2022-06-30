The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘My Body, My Choice’ | Episode 74

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

This week, the ladies hit up the BET Awards in LA and gave us some behind-the-scenes looks and the most magical moments. Plus, you know they had to get into the hilarious and chaotic R&B Verzuz with Omarion and Mario. Lastly, Eva and Lore’l will get into Roe v Wade being overturned and the celebrities standing up.

The Final Question To Undress got real. Are you okay not putting your child’s father on child support?

