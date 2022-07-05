Burna Boy Reveals How Much He Paid for Toni Braxton Sample

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Of course, we know Burna Boy as one of the hottest artists in Afrobeats. Now, we know he’s also one of the most generous.

Appearing on the most recent episode of Gillie Da King’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Burna discussed the creation of his latest single, “Last Last.” As reported by BET, he mentioned to Gillie and co-host Wallo267 about his desire to sample R&B legend Toni Braxton’s 2000 hit, “He Wasn’t Man Enough for Me.”

“It was Chopsticks (the producer of the track), but that has always been my idea, to be honest,” Burna explained. “I knew he could do something crazy, I just pointed that sh*t out, and he took it from there. That’s one of the most special creative processes.”

The process worked: “Last Last” peaked at #4 on Billboard’s US Afrobeats Songs chart, his highest placement on that chart so far. It’s also working well for Ms. Braxton, as Burna revealed that she gets 60% of the song’s royalties. It’s a price tag that he definitely doesn’t mind paying.

“But she is taking 60% of the sh*t, so I’m not even complaining. Hopefully, she even pops out to one of the shows,” he said.

