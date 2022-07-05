Jemele Hill Opens Up About Getting An Abortion When She Was 26

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Journalist Jemele Hill is one of the brave and courageous women coming forward with her experience with abortion following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Hill opened up about her decision to end a pregnancy for the first time in a recently published piece written for The Atlantic.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The podcaster and cultural commentator said she goes into further detail about her abortion story in her forthcoming memoir, Uphill, to be released in October.

“I had an abortion when I was 26 years old. I was not raped. I wasn’t the victim of incest. I was not in the midst of a life-threatening medical emergency,” wrote Hill. “I simply had no desire to give birth to a child.”

“I know that I’m likely to be attacked for being candid about my decision. But I’m choosing to share some of my experience now because, like so many women in this country, I am angry, appalled, and disgusted about the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that previously guaranteed federal constitutional protections for abortion rights,” the 46-year-old continued.

Regarding another reason she decided to terminate the pregnancy, Hill explained that she didn’t see a future with the child’s father.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“I didn’t see a long-term future with him,” she shared. “And given that my mother and father never married — and I knew their tumultuous history very well — I didn’t want to bring a child into an unstable relationship.”

Since the Supreme Court’s 6-3 vote to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey last week, women across the country continue to protest, advocate and share their stories.

Read more of Hill’s experience via The Atlantic.

SEE: Candace Owens Says ‘There Was No Abortion Happening When We Had Slaves’–She’s Wrong

SEE: Biden Commits To Using Federal Government’s Full Power To Protect Abortion Access

SEE: With Abortion Rights Under Attack, Time To Rewatch Netflix Docuseries ‘Amend: The Fight For America’

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Jemele Hill Opens Up About Getting An Abortion When She Was 26 was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com