Who Is Patriot Front And Why Are Folks Calling Them The ‘New Klan?’

The KKK has been reincarnated and they call themselves the Patriot Front.

Everyone has heard about stories of the Klu Klux Klan and how they terrorized Black people throughout this nation.

Some tend to believe the klan is dead, but you cannot kill an idea, you can only hope to replace it with better ones. If the idea is ignored and left to its own devices, it will morph into something more suitable for the times.

White supremacists treat their racism like a pair of hand-me-down trousers. The racism looks good on their older brothers, but when it gets passed down, it doesn’t quite fit the same or look nearly as trendy.

So, like pants, they take their racism to the tailor, trim a bit from the waistline, hem an inch or two from the length, and come out looking like fresh new racists, with the same old hateful rhetoric.

The latest group to try on a fresh new pair of KKK trousers is the hate group known as the Patriot Front.

These baby klansmen were recently in the news after dozens of Patriot Group members marched through the streets of Boston on Saturday with shields in their hands and white masks covering their faces. According to NBC Boston, the group also allegedly attacked a Black man during their rally.

In June, 31 members of the organization were charged with conspiracy to riot after members of the group were spotted packing themselves into a U-Haul van on their way to start a riot during a Pride parade in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

“It is clear to us based on the gear that the individuals had with them, the stuff they had in their possession, the U-Haul with them along with paperwork that was seized from them, that they came to riot downtown, said Police Chief Lee White.

In December, the group also marched on the streets of Washington D.C. to stage a demonstration of white nationalism in the heart of our democracy.

So who is Patriot Front and what are their motives?

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Patriot Front is a white nationalist hate group that broke off from Vanguard America in the aftermath of the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 12, 2017. They are described by the Anti-Defamation League as a white supremacist group whose members maintain that their ancestors conquered America and bequeathed it to them, and no one else.

“Patriot Front justifies its ideology of hate and intolerance under the guise of preserving the ethnic and cultural origins of its members’ European ancestors,” the ADL wrote in a report.

Like other white supremacist groups of the time, Patriot Front uses the internet to spread its hateful propaganda and appeal to young white men who feel disenfranchised. The group also participates in street activism as a way to intimidate minority communities.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, there were 155 white nationalist groups in 2019. Although that number has dropped in the last few years, their violence has not.

From Dylan Roof to Charlottesville, to Payton Gendron, white supremacy had been a stain on America that it has not been able to wash out. Instead, it just gets reshaped and repurposed, but still stinks of hatred. They might not call themselves the KKK anymore, but they sure do act like them.

