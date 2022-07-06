Tia Mowry Teases Her Birthday Dress In Stylish Tik Tok

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry is stepping into cancer season in style.

Today, the actress and health guru turns 44. In celebration of the big occasion, Mowry asked fans on Instagram to help her pick out the perfect outfit to don for her special day.

In one clip, the Anser Vitamin CEO stunned in a crystal embroidered hot pink gown that featured a high slit, showing off her sculpted legs. In a second clip, Mowry sported an off-white beaded mini dress that glistened as she danced for the camera. Judging by the star’s comment section, fans seemed to adore her third outfit choice, which was a sparkly beige knee-length dress with long tassels.

“They’re all but #3 fits your personality. That’s my opinion,” wrote one stan of the Sister, Sister alum.

Tamera Mowry wishes her sister a happy birthday

Tia updated fans on which outfit she decided to go with and it turns out she chose a different, even more, fabulous look altogether.

Tamera, who is also celebrating her birthday alongside her sister, wrote a sweet post in honour of their 44th year around the sun.

to my womb mate, my twinnie twin @tiamowry! Wishing you a day of so much love and amazing fun birthday festivities! Grateful to share this trip around the sun with you,” “Happy Happy Birthdayto my womb mate, my twinnie twin @tiamowry! Wishing you a day of so much love and amazing fun birthday festivities! Grateful to share this trip around the sun with you,” the mother of two wrote on Instagram.

Fans are still hoping for a Sister, Sister reboot

In related news, fans are still holding onto hope for the two twin siblings to reunite for a reboot of Sister, Sister, but according to Tia, plans for the potential follow-up series have been tricky due to legal issues.

“What’s in the way is the rights,” the star told PEOPLE l ast year. “We ended up moving forward with it and we didn’t have all of the rights in place — I guess there were still some legalities that needed to come into place that put it on hold.”

The Spice cookware founder continued, “Once that put it on hold, then Tamera and I are not just sitting around, you know what I mean? She gets an opportunity, I get an opportunity — but yeah, it’s sad.”

Sister, Sister aired for six seasons, from 1994 to 1999. The beloved sitcom starred Mowry-Housley and Mowry-Hardrict as twin sisters Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell.

Tia Mowry Teases Her Birthday Dress In Stylish Tik Tok was originally published on hellobeautiful.com