Trans Comedienne Flame Monroe Stands In Solidarity With Macy Gray After Controversial Comments About Trans Women

Singer and actress Macy Gray have been slammed with an outpour of criticism following her recent remarks about the trans community, but trans woman and comedienne Flame Monroe is lending her support.

On July 4, Gray sat down for an interview with British TV host Piers Morgan, where she argued changing your sexual gender through surgery “doesn’t make you a woman.”

“[A woman is] a human being with boobs. How about you start there? And a vagina!” Gray boldly told viewers.

The 54-year-old celeb continued:

“I will say this and everybody’s gonna hate me but — as a woman — just because you go change your parts, it doesn’t make you a woman, sorry. I know that for a fact you want me to call you a ‘her,’ I will because that’s what you want but that doesn’t make you a woman just because I call you a ‘her’ and just because you got surgery… A woman goes through a completely unique experience and surgery and finding yourself doesn’t change that. Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know? You can’t have that just because you want to be a woman.”

Trans comedian Flame Monroe defends Macy Gray

While some critics online labelled Gray as transphobic for her controversial comments, Flame Monroe appeared to stand in solidarity with the singer.

“I am a transgender woman or person however you describe it. And this message is directly for Macy Gray. I want to tell you out the words of my mouth, from my portion of the LGBTQIA plus community, that I wholeheartedly support you and thank you for seeing the real world for what it is,” Monroe said in a video vlog.

“I do not believe that you are transphobic or homophobic or any other kind of phobic. I believe that you know science and biology because here are the three things. Gender is a fact, identity is how you feel and sexuality is your desire. And you are absolutely right because until you have the heart and mind of a woman, I don’t believe that you could ever possibly be a biological woman.”

The comedian added:

“Trans women are trans women trans men or trans men and women are women and men or men. It is as simple as that. There shouldn’t be any argument about this.”

Social media reacts to Gray’s comments

Online, people have been calling The Masked Singer alum a TERF for her stance on trans women. A terf is a feminist who excludes the rights of transgender women from their advocacy.

Some fans appear to be supporting the star.

What do you think about this topic?

