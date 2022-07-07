Yeezy Taught Me: Watch North West Call Out the Paparazzi In True Kanye Fashion

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Kanye West could not deny his first born even if he tried. North West has been spotted out and about in Paris acting just like her daddy. The Gemini twins are unapologetic and the Internet is living for it.

North West spent some time out with her mom, Kim Kardashian-West, and her friend in Paris on Wednesday, July 6. She sported an all black look with the cutest twists. What we didn’t know was a little attitude came along with her cute style. The 9-year-old clapped back at the paparazzi while heading to the car. As she walked to her ride ahead of her mom and her friend Ryan Romulus, North called out the photographers in a highly comedic way. She asked why they are always outside wherever they go.

North took the Kanye approach and called out the swarm of people waiting to snap pictures. “Why do you have to wait for us all the time,” she asked. North had a huge smile on her face as she asked in a mischievous way. One photographer responded saying, “Because you’re so famous. We love you, North.”

Kim followed behind in her own black outfit. The two had an exchange of their own.

North is a stand out character all on her own, but it’s hard to dismiss the grave resemblance she shares with her father. She is having a blast with mom during Paris Fashion Week, only a month after celebrating her ninth birthday. North is also invested in her style the way that her dad Kanye has, sporting a series of designers like Balenciaga and a vintage blue Pastel jacket that Yeezy famously wore in 2008.

Watch North do what North does below:

Yeezy Taught Me: Watch North West Call Out the Paparazzi In True Kanye Fashion was originally published on globalgrind.com