Our favorite Icy Girl, Saweetie turned heads at Thursday’s L.A. Dodgers game when she brought out her silver and blue diamond nails and heels to throw the first pitch at the sporting event.

The Grammy-nominated rapper took the mound in true Icy Girl fashion and rocked blinged out diamond rings, bracelets, and necklaces all matching her custom team jersey which featured her name on the back. The rapper also donned inches-long blue and white stiletto style nails that were decorated in bedazzled jewels and paired the look with sky-high Christian Louboutin heels. The “My Type” emcee didn’t miss a beat when she threw out the first pitch and gave a pretty good throw to kick off the start of the game.

The rapper threw out the first pitch to participate in the Dodgers’ Filipino Heritage Night as her mother is of Filipina and Chinese descent.

The Dodgers’ Instagram account shared photos and videos of Saweetie’s first pitch, including a photo of the rapper with Dodgers’ player Mookie Betts. “ICY. Thanks for stopping by, @saweetie!” the caption read to which Saweetie replied, “Can’t wait to come back!!!!”

Saweetie Throws The First Pitch At The Dodgers Game In Stilettos And Long Nails was originally published on hellobeautiful.com