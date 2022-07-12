Ne-Yo Almost Signed Lucky Daye…But Here’s Why He DIDN’T

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

In the music business, we often hear stories of what could’ve been. Specifically, we’re talking about how big names almost signed other artists to their team and the reasons why that didn’t happen. However, we think that Ne-Yo may have one of the most outrageous “could’ve been” stories we’ve heard in a bit.

On the latest episode of the FAQ Podcast, the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter told hosts Quincy Harris and Fuzzy that he was close to signing Lucky Daye. The two collaborated on a few songs, including Ne-Yo’s 2008 hit with Jamie Foxx and Fabolous, “She Got Her Own.”

Now, on to why Ne-Yo didn’t sign Lucky Daye to his camp.

While he was away on tour, Ne-Yo allowed Daye to stay at his place under one condition: Stay out of his room!

“At the time, I was going out of town, I let Mr. Daye stay at my house,” Ne-Yo said on the podcast. “At this point, I got a big beautiful house and I’m like, ‘You got full reign of the crib. Wherever you wanna go, whatever you wanna do, just don’t in my room.’”

Unfortunately, the Over crooner didn’t listen…and he got busted. Big time.

“I come back one morning and open the door, don’t see him, and go upstairs to my room and sure enough, this n***a is asleep, with a chick, in my bed.”

Needless to say, Mr. Daye fumbled the bag that time, but hey…at least it worked out for him in the end. (Kanye shrug)

Check out the clip below!

