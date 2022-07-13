Meta Links With Jordan Peele’s ‘NOPE’ For New Horizon Worlds VR Experience

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Meta is continuing its ongoing trek to bring virtual reality experiences worth sharing with your friends, family, and loved ones. Meta connected with Jordan Peele to create a thrilling Horizon Worlds experience pulling from the famed director’s upcoming film, NOPE.

NOPE, framed as both a science fiction and horror film, stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun and will hit theaters next week. Ahead of the film’s release, Monkeypaw Productions: All Aboard is a new Horizon Worlds experience where users will board a train that will transport viewers through a world referencing the film with the final destination being NOPE World: by Monkeypaw Productions. While there, viewers can explore the world of the film with other Meta Quest 2 headset owners, play interactive games, and engage with the world around them.

What makes this partnership especially notable is that NOPE is the first Monkeypaw Productions film to land as a part of the vast Horizon Worlds ecosystem, and will be supplemented by two additional experiences from the film house, Get Out World: by Monkeypaw Productions and Us World: by Monkeypaw Productions. Given Peele’s gift for creating moods and themes that challenge the conventions of the horror and science fiction genre with a modern twist, expect to witness all of those nuances within the experiences themselves.

Meta respects the push for diversity in the tech, film, and gaming sectors, and they worked with a group of talented creators to bring the experience to life. Ashley Briley (Ashes2Ashes2), Matt Torres (Tellous), Sammy Nu (SammyX09,) and Kevin Dixon (VashSpike2000) created NOPE World: by Monkeypaw Productions without knowing the plot of the film aside from the trailers already aired to the public. It was done that way to avoid spoilers and also challenge the creators in a fun way.

“It was important to create a unique audience experience for NOPE that celebrates Jordan Peele’s innovative filmmaking and ethos,” Alex Sanger, EVP Global Digital Marketing, Universal Pictures, offered in a quote. “Partnering with Meta and Monkeypaw enabled us to create a one-of-a-kind virtual reality experience in Horizon Worlds. Together, we worked with a group of diverse Creators who built a stunning world where fans can come together to explore NOPE and other Monkeypaw films, including Get Out and Us.”

“As a fan, I was super excited to be brought on for this project. Knowing the importance and sanctity of keeping things spoiler free it made the most sense for us to create without having any additional knowledge that isn’t available to the audience pre-release. This means we had to be super sleuths with the trailers and interviews,” Ashley Briley, one of the aforementioned Horizon World Builders, added.

“Monkeypaw has been great at providing feedback and helping us bring in details from the movie. We’ve watched the trailers so many times and got to bring in elements that we loved. Meta has also been key in helping us hone in on ideas for the world. It’s a great place to hang out and experience what it’s like being at Haywood Ranch,” Matt Torres, Horizon Worlds Builder, shared in a quote as well.

NOPE World: by Monkeypaw Productions and Monkeypaw Productions: All Aboard are available free for Meta Quest 2 headset users.

Learn more by checking out the Oculus blog post regarding the new activation by clicking here.

Meta Links With Jordan Peele's 'NOPE' For New Horizon Worlds VR Experience