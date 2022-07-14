Dorothy Rolls Out Stamp Albums: Hip-Hop Poster Featuring Decades Of Classics

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Dorothy, an extremely dope art and design collective based in the United Kingdom displayed in the past deep reverence for Hip-Hop music and culture. The company just rolled out its new Hip-Hop Stamps poster, featuring a bevy of classic Hip-Hop albums from the past 40 years.

We’ve featured the fly artwork of Dorothy in the past, putting a spotlight on its innovative Hip-Hop Love Blueprint, which is now in its second edition. But we’re here to talk about the Stamp Albums: Hip-Hop, and it’s another fresh look from the Dorothy team.

Check out the gang explaining the concept below:

We’ve reimagined 42 seminal hip-hop albums as a series of oversized postage stamps beginning with the 1982 breakthrough album The Message by Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five and, just like a mini hip-hop history lesson, weaving its way chronologically through the old school and golden age of hip-hop, east coast and west coast artists and the crossover success of alternative and progressive rap.

The names of groups featured include Run-D.M.C., Public Enemy, De La Soul, Beastie Boys, Missy Elliott, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wu-Tang Clan, and many more. This is a must for the Hip-Hop art collector in your life or for someone who wants to honor the greats of the past and present as we should.

To learn more about Dorothy’s Stamp Albums: Hip-Hop Poster, click here. The company also has similar pieces for Electronic and Jazz music.

