Cali Governor Signs New Law Allowing Civil Suits On Manufacturers Of Guns Used In Crimes

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The judicial system is starting to feel more like the juggling system based on the highs and lows currently affecting many of our laws as Americans.

Thankfully a new law written in action on Tuesday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom is a step in the direction of justice by allowing gun violence victims to file civil suits on companies that manufacture any firearm used in a crime.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The new law follows two recent bills that Newsom signed that bans ghost guns and marketing ploys to kids (seen above) in the form of cartoon ads and mini JR-15s. “To the victims of gun violence and their families: California stands with you. The gun industry can no longer hide from the devastating harm their products cause,” Newsom stated in the news release, later going on to add, “Our kids, families and communities deserve streets free of gun violence and gun makers must be held accountable for their role in this crisis. Nearly every industry is held liable when people are hurt or killed by their products — guns should be no different.”

More below on why the conversation on gun control is at an all-time high at the moment, via CNN:

“The state also has allocated $156 million in gun violence prevention grants to support nearly 80 cities and nonprofit organizations implement anti-violence programs tailored to their local communities.

High-profile shootings — including a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket that targeted the Black community and the massacre at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school that took the lives of 19 students and their two teachers — have reignited national conversations on gun laws.

Last month, President Joe Biden signed into law a measure that was the most significant federal legislation to address gun violence since the 10-year assault weapons ban of 1994, which expired in 2005. But the law fell short of banning any weapons.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The message Newsom made in reference to kids being the focus of this law seems to echo with Assemblymember Phil Ting, who said in a statement, “Gun violence is now the leading cause of death among kids and teens in the United States, surpassing car accidents. I see no better argument for stronger gun safety legislation.”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Cali Governor Signs New Law Allowing Civil Suits On Manufacturers Of Guns Used In Crimes was originally published on blackamericaweb.com