Watch ‘The Silent Twins’ Trailer Starring Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance

The Silent Twins starring Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance will follow the astounding true story of twin sisters who only communicated with one another. Watch the chilling first-look trailer inside.

The Agnieszka Smoczyńska-directed film, written by Andrea Seigel explores the real story of twin sisters who ultimately created a rich, fascinating world to escape the reality of their own lives. The Silent Twins is based on the best-selling book of the same name, which was written by Marjorie Wallace in 1986.

The film recounts the strange story of June and Jennifer Gibbons, who are played by Wright and Lawrance. The identical twins born in 1963 to Caribbean immigrants grew up in Wales and were bullied and treated as outcasts, because of their heritage. The two subsequently created a unique language spoken only by each other and refused to talk to anyone else.

The twins isolation from the community forced them to turn inward and reject communication with everyone. They would often retreat into their own fantasy world of inspiration and adolescent desires. After a spree of vandalism, the girls were sentenced to Broadmoor, an infamous psychiatric hospital, where they face the choice to separate and survive or die together.

The Gibbons sisters were said to have had their own internal beef with one another, both attempting to murder the other. One of the twins, June, documented her experience in a journal entry, saying:

“We are both holding each other back… There is a murderous gleam in her eye. Dear Lord, I am scared of her. She is not normal. She is having a nervous breakdown. Someone is driving her insane. It is me.”

It is said that June has since given a few interviews over the years and is reportedly living a quiet life in Wales.

The Silent Twins is produced by Wright, Klaudia Śmieja-Rostworowska, Joshua Horsfield, Ben Pugh, Ewa Puszczyńska, Anita Gou and Alicia Van Couvering.

Though silence was their bond, imagination ultimately set them free. Be sure to catch The Silent Twins in theaters September 16, 2022.

Watch the official trailer below:

Watch ‘The Silent Twins’ Trailer Starring Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance was originally published on globalgrind.com