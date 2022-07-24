Seagram’s Escapes Girlfriends Day Celebration Giveaway

CLOSE
Seagram’s Escapes is giving you a chance to win $500 that can be used towards a spa day with your girls in celebration of National Girlfriend Day this year. All you have to do is fill out the short entry form below.
This Promotion is from 6:00am ET on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 (“Inception”) until Sunday August 14, 2022, at 11:59pm ET (“End Time”). At the conclusion of the contest, one (1) winner will be randomly selected from all of the entries on or around August 19, 2022.
Please note: Participants must be at least 21 years old.
