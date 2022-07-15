Gap Money?: Kanye West Sued By Company Saying He Fleeced Them For $7.1M On Canceled Coachella Gig, Other Shows

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Kanye West seems to keep his lawyers busier than his accountants. The multi-hyphenate artist now known as Ye is being sued by Phantom Labs for a little over $7 million for what it says are payments he never delivered.

According to TMZ, Phantom Labs is claiming it worked on numerous projects for Yeezy between June 2021 and March 2022, including Sunday Service dates, listening sessions for his DONDA 2 project and his canceled 2022 Coachella performance, amongst others.

However, Phantom claims that although Ye was initially good about making his payments on time, by February 2022, they were still owed over a cool $6 million. The lawsuit claims Ye told them he would get them their dough with the money he was set to make—reportedly $9 million—for his headlining Coachella set. But, when that got nixed, it was evident they wouldn’t be getting paid anytime soon.

So now, Phantom Labs is suing Kanye West for breach of contract. Besides the initial $6 million, they’re seeking another $1.1 million for fees incurred after the Coachella cancelation, and more.

Coincidentally, Ye recently took to Instagram to boast that The Gap made a healthy $14 million off the sales of his Perfect Black Hoodie, and asked that he have a meeting with the company’s Executive Chairman, Bob L. Martin. We’re sure Phantom Labs would like to have a word with Mr. West, too.

