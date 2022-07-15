New Music Friday: Toosii Explains What ‘Love Is…’ On New Single

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Today (July 15), Toosii dropped off his new single ‘Love Is…‘ via South Coast Music/Capitol Records.

The almost 4-minute track offers us a soul-baring look at the pain and confusion that follows a break-up. Toosii’s poetic delivery is accompanied poignant keyboards. ‘Love Is…’ samples the Julia Michaels song ‘Love Is Weird,’ a song from her 2021 debut album. Toosii shared a snippet of the song on TikTok earlier this month. Since then, the sound has more than 35,000 creations with over 14 million combined views on the platform.

In the official video for ‘Love Is…,’ Toosii revisits and reflects on a relationship’s tragic end. The visual was shot in Los Angeles. He once again linked with director Noratchetss, who he has previously collaborated with on videos such as ‘Secrets‘ and ‘Traumatized.’ You can watch the video here.

‘Love Is…’ comes just a week before the 22-year-old Syracuse-born, Raleigh-based artist will perform at Rolling Loud Miami (July 23). He will also perform on the Rolling Loud stage in New York on September 25. Toosii released the mixtape ‘Thank You For Believing‘ after beginning 2021 as a member of XXL’s esteemed Freshman Class. The mixtape earned acclaim from The Fader, Complex, The Source and others. He followed up the success of the mixtape by releasing a deluxe edition, ‘Thank You For Believing: The Manifestation,’ which included 10 additional original songs. He eventually crossed the threshold of one billion global catalog streams and completed his first U.S. headline tour (which included sold-out shows in New York City, Chicago, Boston, Houston, Orlando and Washington, DC) by year’s end.

‘Love Is…’ is the follow-up to ‘Keeper,’ which was named as one of the “best new hip hop songs” by XXL Mag upon its release last month. HotNewHipHop said, “The beat for the song is exemplary, combining both an R&B and hip-hop sound. Toosii shows off his ability to be a rapper and a singer all on the same track.” Hailing ‘Keeper’ as one of the “songs you need to add to your rotation,” BET observed, “Toosii has a knack for heartfelt records.” View the official video for ‘Keeper’ here.

What do you think about Toosii’s new single and video? Be sure to let us know in the comments.

