THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Houston community is currently mourning a great loss to the music community after well-known DJ, socialite, entrepreneur Darian ‘Dj D Baby’ Lewis died.

The up-and-coming female DJ passed at the age of 23 after an incident falling from an apartment balcony last week.

Houston police said Lewis fell from a balcony on the 13th floor down to the 9th-floor pool area on July 4. The incident is still under investigation, but all the evidence points to it being an unfortunate accident, police said.

Darian’s mother, Terry Lewis, confirmed her daughter’s death in a Wednesday night.

Born on June 24, the Houston-area DJ and entrepreneur celebrated her 23rd birthday just two weeks before her tragic death.

Popular Houston Female DJ, DJ “DBaby” Dies After Deadly Fall was originally published on thebeatdfw.com