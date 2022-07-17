Birthday Bash: Trinidad James Answers The Question “Where Have You Been?”

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Even though the pandemic has taken many of us away from each other over these past few years, there’s no excuse for how long it’s been since we last heard from Trinidad James!

The “All Gold Everything” emcee stopped by for a brief conversation just before rocking the Birthday Bash stage. Movies, television shows, designing school uniforms — that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to discussing how he’s been keeping busy lately.

Catch up with Trinidad James below to find out where he’s been at in our exclusive Birthday Bash ATL interview:

