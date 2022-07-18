Mayne What?!: Terrence Howard Claims New Tech To Defend Uganda, Everyone Confused

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Terrence Howard is once again putting forth supposed new scientific theories, this time making a claim on developing a new form technology while visiting the country of Uganda.

The Empire actor is currently visiting the African nation, and spoke to members of the nation’s press along with government officials last Wednesday (July 13th). Howard was invited to visit by Frank Tumwebaze, the minister of agriculture, animal industries and fishery. In his brief introduction, Tumwebaze said that Howard would “explore Uganda’s uniqueness and spread the word.” During the conference, Howard claimed that he had invented a “new hydrogen technology” that would ultimately defend Uganda’s sovereign status from other nations. “I was able to identify the grand unified field equation they’ve been looking for, and put it into geometry,” he claimed. “We’re talking about unlimited bonding, unlimited predictable structures, super symmetry.”

He continued on, speaking about his proprietary drone technology known as the Lynchpins, which he first spoke about in 2021 through his website. (Yes, that website also explains his “one times one equals two” theory.) “The Lynchpins are now able to behave as a swarm, as a colony, that can defend a nation, that can harvest food, that can remove plastics from the ocean, that can give the children of Uganda and the people of Uganda an opportunity to spread this and sell these products throughout the world,” said Howard.

The video caused many to express their confusion, which isn’t the first time Howard’s scientific proclamations have garnered that response. The actor (who also mentioned his engineering studies at Pratt Institute in his speech) infamously said on the red carpet in 2019 in response to a question about his acting retirement that he “made some discoveries in my own personal life with the science that, y’know, Pythagoras was searching for.” There was no immediate follow up from Howard to add further clarification on what would be next after the presentation.

