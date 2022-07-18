Kevin Gates Talks About Sex With Cousin On ‘Caresha Please’ Podcast With Yung Miami

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Kevin Gates apparently still has no regard for the letters TMI as the “Big Gangsta” rapper sat down with Yung Miami for her Caresha Please podcast and, well—as a wise man named Dave Chappelle once said, “Better not bring yo’ kids.”

During the episode, Gates kept it sexually explicit (which is apparently not uncommon for the show) as he talked about his “big long a** tongue” and the various hind parts he’d like to stick it in and offered to show the City Girls podcast post said tongue in private. But the most eyebrow-raising part of the discussion came when Miami asked him if it was true that he had sex with his cousin, which he talked about via Instagram in 2015, according to MadameNoire.

“N***** be talkin’ about, ‘Yeah, Y’all look like brother and sister,’” he posted to Instagram. “S*** no. I’m f****** the s*** out her, come to find out she my cousin, you heard me? But I ain’t bout to stop f****** with her. S*** the p**** good and we click. S*** I ain’t grow up with you knowing you was my people. I don’t get tired.”

Bruh—what?

The “Thinkin’ With My D*ck” rapper (not gonna lie, that title doesn’t age well) explained to Miami that he didn’t know a woman he was dating and having sex with was his cousin until his grandmother informed him—after he was already three months in.

“She pulled me to the side and said, ‘baby, that’s your cousin,’” he said. “I ain’t ’bout to stop.”

They apparently carried on the relationship for another three years. Yikes.

Of course, the “Bad For Me” rapper (again, these song titles are taking on whole new meanings) talked about other things besides sex and unintentional incest (followed by intentional incest, apparently). He also talked about mental health, his Muslim faith and his relationship with his wife.

Just…wow.

