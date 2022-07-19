AFAF: “He Took Me On A Birthday Vacation From Hell!”

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Today’s Asking For A Friend comes from a woman who says she feels like her husband tricked her!

We’ve all heard about the “free” vacation offers on the radio where all you have to do is sit through a presentation or two for an all expense paid trip! Well she says her husband “surprised” her with a birthday trip but left out the part where she would have to sit through numerous presentations and be coerced to purchase a timeshare. Once they arrived they were forced to watch timeshare presentations off-site the majority of the trip! She feels like he was dishonest and CHEAP! Is she tripping or does she have a point? Listen below…

She says that she tried to get over it and enjoy the rest of the trip but the damage was already don’t! On top of that, because of the pressure the family even dropped $3000 on a timeshare of their own! Let’s hear what the hustlers had to say.

