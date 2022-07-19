Jay Ellis Ties The Knot, Tristan Thompson Spotted With Mystery Woman & More!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Lore’l is spilling all the tea! Lots of buzz worthy stories! First up actor Jay Ellis, most popularly know for his roles on The Game and Issa Rae’s hit show Insecure has tied the knot with longtime girlfriend and mother of his child, Nina Senicar! Fans seemed surprised after he turned his comments off after the announcement. Ellis typically gets slack for dating outside of his race. What do you think?

Next up, The Sesame Place debacle continues after more African-American families release footage showing their children being ignored and even pushed down at Sesame Place Philadelphia. The company took to social media to apologize yet again although many families have already hired lawyers to look further into the issue.

Lastly, Tristan “IDGAF” Thompson was spotted out in Greece with a mystery woman out on vacation while he and girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian are expecting a child! Fans seemed to be torn on their stance

