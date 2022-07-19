Megan Thee Stallion Treats Herself To A Diamond Encrusted Necklace

Megan Thee Stallion has been killing the game lately and to reward herself for all of her hard work, the rapper decided to treat herself to a very expensive piece of jewelry!
The “Plan B” rapper took to Instagram to share a video of her new purchase, posting an Instagram Reel of a diamond encrusted chain link necklace and matching ring set. The new jewelry sparkled like the stars and looked incredible in the jewelry box it came in as Meg showed it off to her millions of IG followers.
