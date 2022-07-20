Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller “Gotta Move On,” Latto “P*ssy” & More | Daily Visuals 7.20.22

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

It feels like it’s been decades since P. Diddy done dropped any new music as he’s been living his best life away from the game, but today Brother Love returns to the rap scene with some new work in hopes of dominating the club scene like it was 1999.

Linking up with Bryson Tiller in the visuals to “Gotta Move On,” Diddy takes to the club with his entourage on confront his shorty on the dance floor before taking his anger out on the bathroom sink. Good thing he has more than enough money to pay for repairs.

Latto meanwhile puts on for her gender and in her clip to “P*ssy” calls out misogynistic men and their ways and actions while letting a house filled with cats enjoy the good life and eat all the seafood on the table.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Berete featuring King Von (RIP), 22Gz featuring Kodak Black, and more.

DIDDY FT. BRYSON TILLER – “GOTTA MOVE ON”

LATTO – “P*SSY”

LIL BERETE FT. KING VON – “100 BRICKS”

22GZ FT. KODAK BLACK – “UP N STUCK”

PEEZY – “NIPSEY BLUE”

SHEFF G – “NO REMORSE”

FISHXGRITS – “KETAMINE”

