Lizzo covers Elle UK magazine’s September 2022 Issue swaddled in Balenciaga-logo caution tape, and she looks hot!

We can always count on Lizzo to serve a daring look. The “Grrrls” singer struck a fierce pose on the magazine cover in Balenciaga-logo caution tape fashionably wrapped around her curves. Her hair was big and wild, matching her personality to a tee, and her face was beat to the gawds.

In the Issue, the Grammy award-winning songstress talks about her upcoming album and the ebbs and flows of her career. She speaks about being in a place where her music is now aligned with her evolution. “It’s a very peaceful place for me to be in now because I feel like all my projects before this were not in pursuit of fame, but in pursuit of telling my story, and finding my voice and then, eventually, helping people,” she says.

Lizzo gave us a behind-the-scenes teaser of the Elle UK shoot on her TikTok. She filmed herself dancing like a mummy in the Balenciaga garb to her song, “About Damn Time.” She captioned the video, “I’m on the cover of Elle UK wearing balenciussy tape n i managed to make n draft this TikTok for yall cus im insane lol.”

To read the full article, click here.

Lizzo Is Fabulously Wrapped In Balenciaga-logo Caution Tape On The Cover Of Elle UK was originally published on hellobeautiful.com