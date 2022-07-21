Monkeypox Surges In DC, Health Officials Move To Distribute Vaccines As They Become Available

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It feels like America is in a “fresh out the frying pan into the fire” situation as the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to settle and another virus is starting to emerge.

Monkeypox, y’all—f***** monkeypox.

According to WTOP News, Washington D.C. is currently experiencing the largest outbreak of monkeypox per capita in the nation with a reported 122 cases, which, fortunately, no one has died from. And now, D.C.health officials are distributing a monkeypox vaccine to citizens as fast as federal healthcare sources can make them available. (If you listen closely, you can hear the faint sound of a million anti-vaxxers revving up their “it’s all a leftist government conspiracy theory” engines simultaneously.)

“Anyone who comes into contact with anyone who has been diagnosed with monkeypox, we want to quickly get them vaccinated. It’s important that we try to identify those people who have been in contact with someone who’s had monkeypox within four days and to get them vaccinated within 14 days,” DC Health director Dr. LaQuandra S. Nesbitt said during a new briefing Monday.

Here’s some more info on the virus and vaccination eligibility as reported by WTOP:

While anyone can get monkeypox, 96% of D.C.’s cases are in men; 82% identify as gay. The majority of cases are in people 30 to 34 years old.

D.C. residents are asked to pre-register for a vaccination appointment at preventmonkeypox.dc.gov. Even people who are not currently eligible for vaccines are invited to pre-register for appointments. They’ll be contacted if eligibility changes and appointments become available.

Monkeypox might feel like the flu initially with symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes.

Be safe out there, folks. And PLEASE, let’s not turn this into another political controversy when all health officials are trying to do is keep people healthy.

Monkeypox Surges In DC, Health Officials Move To Distribute Vaccines As They Become Available was originally published on hiphopwired.com