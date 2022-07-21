Listen: Maxo Kream Enlists Anderson .Paak For New Single ‘The Vision’

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Continuing to ramp us promotion for the release of his next album WEIGHT OF THE WORLD (Deluxe), Houston rapper Maxo Kream has dropped yet another single.

Yesterday (July 20), Maxo released ‘The Vision‘ featuring Anderson .Paak. The song comes just five days after the 32 year-old dropped the single and video for ‘Football Heads‘ which features Buffalo, NY native Benny the Butcher and also follows the release of single and video for ‘Jigga Dame‘ that came out in May of this year. All three singles will be on the deluxe of Maxo’s critically acclaimed album WEIGHT OF THE WORLD that will be released July 27th via Big Persona/88 Classic/RCA Records.

‘The Vision‘ finds Anderson .Paak returning to his underground rap world roots. He and Maxo flex hard as they trade bars on the beat made by frequent Maxo collaborator Teej. You can listen to the track here.

Recently, Maxo hit the road on his Big Persona Tour, where he stopped in major cities including Austin, Atlanta, New York, his hometown of Houston and more. During the tour, Maxo was also a part of various festivals including Coachella and SXSW, the later in partnership with NPR for his first-ever NPR Tiny Desk.

The highly anticipated and critically acclaimed album WOTW had major features including Tyler, the Creator, Monaleo, A$AP Rocky, Freddie Gibbs and Don Toliver. It garnered press attention from The Fader, Stereogum, Paste, Complex, Brooklyn Vegan, Uproxx, Spin, Flood, Houstonia and received a 8.0 on Pitchfork. WOTW has a distinctly more serious and purposeful tone than its predecessor as it details the events that have happened after the tragic passing of his brother, Mmadu Biosah. Maxo starkly pours his experiences and grievances throughout the album, detailing the ups and downs of a new life without his late brother and overcoming many obstacles.

Since his debut in 2015, Maxo has evolved into one of the rap’s most acclaimed and respected emcees, earning a reputation as a storyteller for his detailed accounts of his dark past. His 2018 album ‘Punken‘ earned ‘Best of 2018’ plaudits from Pitchfork, Noisey, The AV Club, FACT Mag, and more. Then, he released his critically-acclaimed major label debut ‘Brandon Banks‘ in July 2019 which broke the Billboard 200. What continues be a mainstay and one of the most prominent things about Maxo is his raw bars and storytelling abilities as he grapples with different circumstances that happen throughout his life.

Share your thoughts on ‘The Vision’ in the comments and be looking out for the release of Maxo’s album on the 27th.

