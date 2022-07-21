Marlo Hampton & Future’s Ex Among Victims of Atlanta Home Invasions

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

In a recent interview, Marlo Hampton of Real Housewives of Atlanta fame shared that she was among the victims of a string of home invasions in the affluent Atlanta suburb Sandy Springs.

Hampton told WSB-TV that she and her two teenage nephews were home when armed, masked men kicked in her door. “When I heard the boom, when I heard my nephew scream — and I knew that scream was a scream of fear — my heart dropped,” Hampton said.

The reality star, who shares a child with rapper Future, is one of several celebrities who were targeted in the home invasions according to the local reporting.

WSB notes that four suspected gang members have been taken into custody in connection to at least 15 home invasions in the past year.

Hampton said that she ran into a panic room in the home and called 911. She said that the suspects ran after she yelled. “I just thank God and we’re covered in the blood of Jesus and I’m here to share this story with you. But my main concern is, I want all the ladies … I want everyone to be aware if you are posting, if you do have luxury items, be careful,” Hampton said.

Sgt. Matt McGinnis said that investigations into the history of the gang members led them to believe that Hampton’s affiliation with Future could make her a target and her home had been under surveillance.

“We got lucky and we got it right. And as we targeted them, they came on scene. Both a foot chase and a vehicle chase ensued and we were able to take four people into custody,” McGinnis said. He added, “The investigation’s been ongoing for at least a year now.”

Other victims of the home invasions have been players from the Atlanta Falcons and other sports teams and other high-profile figures in entertainment.

