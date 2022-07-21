THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Black Star Line Festival was announced recently by Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa while in Ghana, and the aim is to make the event happen near the near of 2023. The Chicago rappers recently visited the African nation for an educational endeavor and decided that it was time for them to put on a show for the Ghanaians and others that embraced them.

The Black Star Line Festival will take place at Black Star Square in the capital city of Accra on January 6, 2023. Via a statement, Chance explained why the Black Star Line Festival was important for him to get into motion.

“When Vic and I started our careers and started touring, we did shows all over the U.S. Eventually we started touring in Europe, we did shows in Asia, South America, Central America, but we never had a chance to play our music for the people who support us the most,” Chance said.

Chance added, “When we came here [Ghana] and touched down and felt the love that we received and the fans that we got to connect with, the understanding for the need for the connection became apparent to us.”

Chance and Mensa were in Ghana with a group of Chicago students to connect them with their African heritage.

[h/t AllHipHop]

—

Photo: Getty

Chance The Rapper & Vic Mensa Announce Black Star Line Festival was originally published on hiphopwired.com