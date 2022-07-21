Miami Teen Shot & Killed Is Reportedly The Niece Of Rapper Trina

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

We open up this news story with condolences toward rapper Trina and her family after tragedy struck on Wednesday (July 20). Trina’s 17-year-old niece was shot and killed in Miami and details regarding the incident are still murky at best.

Local outlet NBC 6 reports that Toni Chester, who went by the nickname Baby Suga, was among three victims of an early Wednesday shooting in northwest Miami. According to NBC 6, Chester and two male victims both in their 20s occupied a Mercedes Benz when gunfire erupted, striking all three occupants. Chester succumbed to her wounds at the scene of the crime.

Trina has yet to address the tragic shooting and Miami police are still investigating the matter.

Again, condolences to the families of Toni Chester, Trina, and all of their near and dear loved ones.

