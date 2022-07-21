Kanye West’s YEEZY Redesigns & Takes Over The Gap’s Times Square Store

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

On Thursday, July 21, The Gap transforms a part of its flagship Times Square location into the first physical pop-up store ever YEEZY Gap, the sub-brand developed in partnership with the artist formerly known as Kanye West. The YEEZY Gap launch was initially teased in Ye’s music video for “Life of the Party,” and its first physical rollout was planned for late May. However, it was eventually postponed in light of the Uvalde school shooting.

The pop-up shop’s layout will bear the touch of a semi-frequent Ye collaborator, Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia. “THE ENTRY INTO GAP STORES FULFILLS THE VISION TO DELIVER YEEZY GAP DESIGN ON A LARGER SCALE,” reads The Gap’s press release, alluding to Gvasalia’s input and highlighting that it was “ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA’S VISION OF UTILITARIAN DESIGN.”

A sampling of the apparel available for purchase includes:

Dove Hoodie: $240

Dove Shrunken Hoodie: $240

Dove No Seam Tee: $140

Women’s Long Sleeve “Second Skin”: $80

Logo No Seam Tee: $120

And in conjunction with the launch of the first physical YEEZY Gap store of any kind, the sub-brand is also entering the realm of virtual gaming with a new online video game. You can create your own avatar so you can visit the pop-up shop in the digital world, too.

“AVAILABLE TO PLAY NOW ON YEEZYGAP.COM,” reads a second press release, “EXPERIENCE THE GAME

AND ENTER THE YEEZY GAP ENGINEERED BY BALENCIAGA UNIVERSE FOR THE FIRST TIME ON THE PHYSICAL PLANE AT THE REENGINEERED GAP TIMES SQUARE FLAGSHIP LOCATION.”

Make your way today to The Gap’s flagship location of 1514 Broadway, NYC, and see the first physical store ever for YEEZY Gap. You can also visit YeezyGap.com and Balenciaga.com (or Balenciaga’s e-commerce partners Farfetch, MyTheresa, and LuisaViaRoma) to purchase items from the launch online.

