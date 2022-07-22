Black Man Left Bloodied, Brutally Beaten By Tennessee Cops In Home Arrest

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

It’s sad that we’ve reached a point in society where a Black man experiencing police brutality is just another day in America.

A recent case out of Tennessee that saw a traffic violation on 25-year-old Black man Brandon Calloway end in a bloody and brutal arrest has many people wondering when will enough be enough.

Calloway was left covered in his own blood, as seen above in the photos you’ll have to click on to see the true extent of his damages. NBC News reports that 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark Davidson requested a probe into the incident by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The entire ordeal was caught on camera by a woman who was in the house that Calloway stumbled into with police behind him in violent pursuit. He was beaten viciously and even shocked with a Taser once inside, all over an alleged traffic violation.

More on what’s depicted in the graphic video below, via NBC News:

“The video begins when officers follow a man into a home in the town of Oakland, Tennessee, about 40 miles east of Memphis. One Oakland Police Department officer is swinging a baton, while another has a gun drawn, the video shows.

A woman inside the home can be heard screaming: ‘Stop, stop, Brandon, Brandon, stop! Stop hitting him!’

The officers chase the man upstairs into a den and begin to shock him with a Taser.

‘Why are you chasing and hitting him?’ the woman asks. ‘He has no weapons.’ A woman can also be heard saying: “‘ need to call my mom. I need to call his mom.’

After a third law enforcement officer arrives, all three try to detain the man in a room. When he exits the room, his face is bloodied.”

The situation originally escalated when Calloway drove through a stop sign according to the police affidavit. He allegedly “sped away” at 32 mph in a 20 mph zone, forcing officers to activate their lights and begin a chase that led them to a home. Calloway reportedly jumped out and ran into the house, leading to the events seen in the video.

Watch the clip below reposted by famed attorney Ben Crump — use discretion as it’s very graphic — and let us know what you think needs to be done, and more importantly who was in the right:

