TOBi Delivers The Vibes With His New Single ‘That’s Alright’

The summer vibes are still strong!

Today (July 26), Nigerian-born, Toronto-based artist TOBi dropped his new single ‘That’s Alright‘ produced by Grammy nominated Sammy SoSo (Wizkid, Omah Lay) out today via Same Plate Entertainment/RCA Records. A blend of afrobeat sounds with an upbeat tempo alongside TOBi’s smooth vocals and brassy saxophone delivers a perfect track to vibe to this summer. You can watch the lyric video for the song here.

This latest release follows TOBi’s ‘Too Hot (Maxi Single)‘ bundle with !llmind, which had features from Adekunle Gold and Rexx Life Raj.

“I was in London earlier this year to watch the Ozwald Boateng fashion show and we decided to stay for a week. I’d been looking forward to getting in the studio with Sammy SoSo after hearing the tunes he made recently. As soon as we made this record, we both looked at each other excited because we knew we had something special. This one felt dope to make – I envisioned this being something my aunties and uncles could enjoy or friends at a party or wedding. I just wanted some feel-good energy for the summer, we deserve to enjoy life.“ said TOBi when speaking on the making of ‘That’s Alright.’

TOBi won the 2021 Juno Award for Best Rap Recording of the Year for his latest project ‘Elements, Vol. 1.’ Elements blends hip-hop, R&B, soul, grime & Afrobeats and features some of TOBi’s favorite producers & musicians worldwide, embodying the sounds and music that have influenced his artistry. Prior to this album, TOBi released his debut ‘STILL‘ in May 2019, exploring themes of vulnerability, post traumatic growth, self-reflection and masculinity in his time emigrating from Nigeria to Canada. TOBi is currently in the midst of finishing his next full album project.

Let us know how you feel about ‘That’s Alright’ in the comments. Also, stay tuned for more music from TOBi coming soon by following his Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

