Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd Explains The Difference Between Antiperspirants and Deodorants

Keeping your armpits sweat to a minimum without an odor isn’t always easy. A trusted deodorant and a regular shower is a good routine for maintaining fresh underarms throughout the day. But what makes a deodorant trustworthy? First – learning what works for you. While some believe that antiperspirants and deodorants are the same, they’re actually very different.

Truth be told, knowing how antiperspirants and deodorants work can go a long way with your self-care routine. After all, some people may have a severe issue with body sweat, while others can suffer from body odor. So, that leaves the obvious question: What is the difference between an antiperspirant and deodorant? Thanks to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Heather Woolery-Lloyd, we can finally learn how to differentiate the two.

What is an antiperspirant? Is it safe for use?

When you break down the word antiperspirant, it pretty much tells you what this product does. The term “perspire” means to sweat through your pores. Once you add “anti” into the mix, antiperspirant translates to blocking out sweat, which Dr. Woolery-Lloyd affirms.

“Antiperspirants contain aluminum salts which are ingredients used to block the sweat glands and reduce sweating,” Dr. Woolery-Lloyd says. “Most antiperspirants also contain ingredients to eliminate or mask odor too, but the primary aim of an antiperspirant is to reduce sweat.”

While antiperspirants seem safe for us, health-conscious folks have argued that antiperspirants pose a risk of developing cancer. However, Dr. Woolery-Lloyd shares that there is no reason to avoid using antiperspirants since no scientific evidence proves otherwise.

“There is no convincing scientific evidence that the risk of developing breast cancer increases if you use antiperspirants,” Dr. Woolery-Lloyd explains. “The National Cancer Institute and the FDA have both stated that antiperspirants are not linked to an increased risk of cancer. The overwhelming body of evidence confirms that antiperspirants are safe and do not cause health problems.”

What is a deodorant?

On the flip side, deodorants come in handy to mask body odor. Aside from neutralizing and eliminating odor, Dr. Woolery-Lloyd explains that deodorants “often contain antimicrobial ingredients to reduce the bacteria on the skin associated with odor and a fragrance to mask odor.”

Additionally, the deodorant formulation doesn’t allow the product to decrease sweating. However, since the terms antiperspirant and deodorant have become synonymous, it’s easy for folks to conflate the two.

That said, if you’re on the hunt for a product that tackles both odor and sweat, it’s safe to say that you’ll need a hybrid antiperspirant and deodorant. But, Dr. Woolery-Lloyd shares that deodorants may be the better choice since they contain ingredients that “control odor and can help absorb sweat.”

Since folks are adopting healthier lifestyles and utilizing plant-based products, the Dove Care By Plants Deodorant line is the perfect option. It’s the brand’s first foray into the plant-based space and comes in four scents, including Eucalyptus, Sandalwood, Tea Tree, and Lemongrass. Plus, Dr. Wollery-Lloyd explains that it’s gentle enough for sensitive skin and offers 24-hour odor protection.

Of course, switching to a “natural deodorant” has a few details to keep in mind. Dr. Woolery-Lloyd says that “natural deodorants differ from the traditional option since they do not contain aluminum salts.” Natural deodorants rely on ingredients such as corn starch and arrowroot powder to absorb sweat. It can take up to “four weeks for your body to adjust to a natural deodorant and maintain proper odor control.”

If you’re ready to give your deodorant collection an upgrade, the Dove Care By Plants Deodorant line might be perfect for you. Retailing at less than $10 each, you can shop the line at Walmart.

