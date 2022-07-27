The Debut of Daxton: Netflix’s ‘Never Have I Ever’ Returns With Season 3 Trailer

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Same nerds, new drama. Never Have I Ever Season 3 returns to Netflix. Watch the official trailer inside.

The trailer reveals that our favorite awkward girl Devi (Maitrevi Ramakrishnan) is back with a new boo. “The debut of Daxton is unreal,” one of Devi’s friends says in the short clip. No one can believe the two are an exclusive couple, not even Devi. Will the school’s most popular and unbelievable couple make it through the semester?

Fans are left wondering as new guest stars are added to the series. Never Have I Ever Season 3 recruits Terry Hu, who joins as Addison, a crazy hot non-binary person from the local private school. Addison brings more than just their impressive trivia skills to Devi’s friend group.

Also, Deacon Phillippe joins as Parker, Devi’s debate team rival from a well-funded private school. He’s able to coast through debate tournaments thanks to his school’s advantages and is always down to party.

The Season 3 official series description:

In the coming-of-age comedy Never Have I Ever, Indian American teenager Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) continues to deal with the everyday pressures of high school and drama at home, while also navigating new romantic relationships. Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as co-creator, executive producer, showrunner and writer. Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and executive produced by 3 Arts Entertainment’s Howard Klein and David Miner.

Never Have I Ever returns with 10 episodes on August 12, exclusively on Netflix.

Check out some of the first-look photos below from our favorite characters below:

Watch the trailer below:

