The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Gabrielle Union is showing off her effortless style on Instagram again in a New York & Company dress and we’re loving it!

Taking to the platform, the actress showed us her before and after work style when she shared an IG Reel of herself looking as flawless as ever. In the Reel, the beauty appeared to be on set in her trailer as she donned a white lush robe and hair scarf before changing into her after work and happy hour fit where she rocked a baby blue maxi dress seemingly from her New York & Company clothing collection and her hair in a fresh silk press that she wore parted down the middle.

After work= Quittin time happy hour vibes “Before workAfter work= Quittin time happy hour vibes @nyandcompany ” she captioned the Reel. Check it out below.

“ ,” one of the beauty’s IG followers commented on the look while another commented on the beauty’s locs, writing, “Wow! Your hair grew so fast! It’s so beautiful you’re so beautiful ”

We’re loving this effortless after work look on the actress! Would you rock it?

DON’T MISS…

Gabrielle Union Discusses Motherhood And Her New Baby Care Line In The April Issue Of ‘Scary Mommy’

Gabrielle Union Shares Adorable Mommy-Daughter Workout Video On Instagram

Gabrielle Union Shows Off Daughter Kaavia’s New Braids In Honor Of ‘Self Care Sunday’

Gabrielle Union Shows Us Her Before And After Work Style In A New York & Company Dress was originally published on hellobeautiful.com