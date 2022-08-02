THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Bad Bunny is having a monster year and has another milestone to prove it. His album Un Verano Sin Ti is now the most popular album of 2022.

As per Billboard Magazine the Puerto Rican rapper is currently the king of music with receipts to prove it. His newest LP has spent six consecutive weeks atop the weekly Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, including the last numbers from the week of July 25. Un Verano Sin Ti, which translates to A Summer Without You, has overtaken the Encanto soundtrack as the most popular release of 2022. Originally released on Friday, May 6 the Spanish studio album has earned rough 1.606 million equivalent album units (a combination of organic album sales, 10 individual tracks sold from an album, 1,250 streams via a subscription, or 3,750 ad-supported streams) in the United States.

Comprising of 23 tracks, the album is primarily a Reggaeton, Cumbia and indie pop record, and contains guest appearances from Chencho Corleone, Jhay Cortez, Tony Dize, Rauw Alejandro, Bomba Estéreo, the Marías and Buscabulla. A critical and commercial success, Un Verano Sin Ti debuted atop the US Billboard 200, marking Bad Bunny’s second number-one album and the second all-Spanish language album to top the chart.

Bad Bunny ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Is The Most Popular Album Of 2022 was originally published on hiphopwired.com