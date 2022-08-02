Mase Responds To Allegations That He Only Gave Fivio Foreign A $5K Advance

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

There are always two sides to every story, especially when it comes to artist contracts. Mase says that Fivio Foreign was telling half-truths when he discussed his $5K record advance.

As per Complex, the Harlem native paid a visit to the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game to course correct Fivio’s prior appearance. The “Big Drip” rapper said he originally signed with Mase for only $5,000.00 dollars on the podcast. He explained he did a song called “Blixky Inna Box” with Jay Dee and Dee Savv, piqued Betha’s interest in all three MCs.

He explained that he signed with him during their first meeting. “The n***a that brought me to him, he was like, ‘Yo, man. Just sign that sh*t, You buggin,’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, read it.’ He’s like, ‘Alright, just sign it. It’s good.’ So, I just signed it” he said.

The clip quickly went viral, prompting the former Children of the Corn member to respond to the finesse claim. “At one time, I gave him $5,000, but I gave him $750,000,” he explained. “Because I set him up to do a deal to where I can control the deal, make the deal what it should be because I knew if he had the leverage, he would go in there and sell both of us out.” Mase went on to share more details regarding the high six-figure bag. “Then, when we went in the building, I took $800,000, and he took $700,000,” Mase added. “The reason why it went down to $700,000 is that when I gave him $750,000, and I took $750,000, he owed me $50,000.”

You can see the entire interview below, with him discussing his dealings with Fivio at the 5:45 minute mark. — Photo: Johnny Louis / Getty

Mase Responds To Allegations That He Only Gave Fivio Foreign A $5K Advance was originally published on hiphopwired.com