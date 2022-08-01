THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Bobby Shmurda might not be dropping off that heat for the streets everyone hoped for when he was released from prison, but the man really is living his best life these days, and for that, we cannot be mad at homie.

Continuing to drop booty shakin’ music, Bobby comes through with some new visuals to “Hoochie Daddy,” in which the Brooklyn rapper shakes his hips alongside a gang of thick young women who twerk to the beat and rub up all on Bobby throughout the video. Again, we are not hating on homie.

Meanwhile, back in Boston, a white rapper IS dropping some hard bars for the streets, and in his clip to “Scared,” Millyz links up with Styles P link up to burn down some sticky icky while rolling through the streets of bean town.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend, including work from Vado, Sada Baby, and more.

BOBBY SHMURDA – “HOOCHIE DADDY”

MILLYZ FT. STYLES P – “SCARED”

VADO – “CARTIER PANTHERE”

SADA BABY – “SKUBA STEVE AUSTIN”

DEEBABY – “ONLY THE ESE’S”

G PERICO – “EVENTUALLY”

LARRY JUNE – “IN MY POCKETS”

PEEZY – “HUSTLER VS. SCAMMER”

DDG – “RODEO”

EST GEE – “BLOOD”

—

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Bobby Shmurda “Hoochie Daddy,” Millyz ft. Styles P “Scared” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com