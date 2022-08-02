Beyoncé Removes ‘Milkshake’ Sample From ‘Energy’ After Kelis’ Comments

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

After much internet chatter over the weekend when Kelis learned of Beyoncé’s usage of “Milkshake” from her new song “Energy,” the entertainer has removed the sample from the track.

Kelis initially called Bey out for featuring the hit 2003 song on her new album, calling it an act of “thievery” after seemingly being unaware of the usage of the single on the new track. After the backlash, Tidal and Apple have removed an interpolation of “Milkshake,” a beat that appears at the end of the upbeat tune “Energy.” At this time, it’s unclear when other streaming services will update the track.

The rift began when Kelis used her Instagram account to speak up about her frustration over the fact that her song was being used on the latest track and that she wasn’t made aware of it beforehand or given the courtesy of a heads-up. “It’s not a collab, it’s theft,” she wrote on the post.

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” she continued. “Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity, and they have everyone fooled.”

Kelis also called out former producers Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, who were credited on the 2003 track. “It’s beyond this song at this point,” she wrote in the IG caption. “There are bullies and secrets and gangsters in this industry that smile and get away with it until someone says enough is enough. So, I’m saying it today. I’m coming for what’s mine and I want reparations.”

“Pharrell knows better,” she added. “This is a direct hit at me [and] he does this stuff all the time. The reason I’m annoyed is because I know it was on purpose.”

According to Rolling Stone, reps for Beyoncé, Kelis, and Tidal did not respond to their request for any comments on the matter.

