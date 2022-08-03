The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Is it truly summer without a new album from DJ Khaled? Apparently not, and now we have the release date and the name of the first single from Khaled’s latest project.

Who said we need a new feature-filled album from DJ Khaled before the summer ends? GOD DID, we guess. The We The Best general announced via his Instagram account the album’s August 25 release date and unveiled its lead single, “Staying Alive,” featuring his favorite collaborators Drake and Lil Baby.

The cover for the single features Khaled rocking a similar drip to John Travolta’s iconic disco fit from the 1977 film Staying Alive. We’re not sure if the single will have any direct ties to the film or The Bee Gees’ hit record, but we won’t be shocked if it does.

In his Instagram post, Khaled announced the next anthem and its accompanying video will arrive on Friday August 5 and with a disco dancing and disco ball emoji. Prior to the single’s release date announcement, Khaled also shared some BTS footage featuring now COVID-19 positive Drizzy and Lil Baby.

DJ Khaled Working With Usual Suspects On GOD DID

With “Staying Alive,” DJ Khaled continues his working relationship with Drake. The two have collaborated on other triple-platinum cuts, “POPSTAR” and “For Free,” and the platinum effort “Greece” plus “To The Max,” “I’m On One,” and “No New Friends,” which all went gold and featured both Rick Ross and Lil Wayne.

Khaled is also hoping to recreate the success of the triple platinum single “Every Chance I Get” by linking back up with Lil Baby.

We shall see if this song will be another “anthem” for the summer right now. He is late to the game with Beyonce, Burna Boy, and Drake collective dominating playlists with their recent singles and albums.

Khaled’s GOD DID drops on your favorite streaming platforms on August 25.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

DJ Khaled Announces Release Date For ‘GOD DID’ & New “Anthem” With Drake & Lil Baby was originally published on hiphopwired.com