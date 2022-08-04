THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for felony marijuana possession at a Dallas airport. Teyana Taylor’s hubby got pinched with what’s described as a “sizeable” amount of weed at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday, July 30.

TMZ Sports reports that the authorities got a call about a “potential drug violation” a little before 3pm after TSA screeners found a plastic bag loaded with a “green leafy substance” in Shump’s bag. He admitted it was weed, and this is where the struggle only intensifies.

A mobile test confirmed it was marijuana and he had 6.12 ounces of the stuff—we’ll give him the benefit of the doubt and say it was definitely for personal use. Regardless, the 32-year-old was arrested for marijuana possession. Reportedly, he was on his way to Los Angeles to visit his daughter, but he obviously missed that particular flight. Shump was cuffed and taken to the airport jail without incident. If convicted, he’s looking at two years in jail and a $10,000. Considering the 2016 NBA champ doesn’t have a reputation of being a knucklehead, we don’t expect him to do any time. But it is Texas, so make sure that lawyer is on point, Shump. The Dancing With The Stars winner has two daughters with his R&B singer wife.

Teyana Taylor’s Husband Iman Shumpert Popped For Weed Possession At Dallas Airport was originally published on hiphopwired.com