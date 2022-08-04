THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

It seems Marvel fans might have to scratch John Boyega from their actor wish list. He has once again nixed the idea of getting his superhero on.

As per Variety the London, England native recently conducted an interview with Men’s Health. While he primarily discussed his fitness regimen and eating plan he did quickly touch on the ongoing speculation surrounding him joining the MCU.

“That’s not in the vision for me now,” Boyega explained. “I want to do nuanced things…I want to donate my services to original indie films that come with new, fresh ideas, because I know it’s real hard to top ‘Iron Man’ in that universe.”

His agent Femi Oguns double downed on his vision in a statement to the magazine saying John’s goal is “to disrupt the industry and also to make history. For John, it was never about trying to fit into the box. He wants to be the outline of the box.” The talent executive reinforced that playing any characters that bring down people of color is also out the picture too. “For John, it’s all about accountability. He doesn’t want to be defined by any stereotypical roles.”

For years rumors have followed him claiming he shot a secret Captain Marvel sequel titled “The Marvels” but that has been since proven to be false.

John Boyega Dubs The Idea Of Joining Marvel Cinematic Universe Again was originally published on hiphopwired.com